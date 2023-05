Teamwork asks us to set aside individual interests for the good of the group. It acknowledges that for a lot of things we can achieve more together by supporting one another and playing to each person’s strengths. In this episode, we hear three stories about teamwork from Dan Lococo, Matt Mudler, and Melani Kaplan. Melani’s story was originally told in ASL, to see that story performed visit Ex Fabula’s YouTube page.