We all have those spaces where we feel the most comfortable and where we can be our true selves. Comfort zones are important, especially in a world that, depending on your identity, can be harmful. In this episode, we hear stories about three different comfort zones from Dr. Lia Knox, Melani Kaplan, and Alejandra Jimenez. Melani’s story was originally told in ASL, to see that story performed visit Ex Fabula’s YouTube page.