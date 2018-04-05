© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2020-LE-SPOTLIGHT-PODCAST-1400_1.png
Lake Effect: Spotlight

'Antarctica, WI': A New Play Shows Milwaukee's Warm Heart

collin_woldt-elisheva_scheuer-jonathan_edwards.jpg
courtesy of First Stage
/
Cast members Collin Woldt, Elisheva Scheuer, and Jonathan Edwards.

Antarctica, WI. It's not an actual place. But it is a play about Milwaukee, about its divisions and its places of connection, and about a group of teenagers trying to navigate their world and hopefully make it better.

berg_cast_in_antarctica_wi.jpg
Credit courtesy of First Stage
/
The 'Berg' cast of Antarctica, WI

The play opens Friday, April 6, at First Stage's performance home at the Todd Wehr Theatre in the Marcus Center. It was written by Tasmanian playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer, who interviewed kids in Milwaukee for the play. They told him stories about living here in the city, talked about their hopes, and discussed the things they fear. 

Malkia Stampley directs Antarctica, WI and Jeff Frank is the artistic director of First Stage. They discuss the production of the show and the process of creating it with Milwaukee kids. 

Tags

Lake Effect: SpotlighttheaterLake EffectSpotlight
Stay Connected
Bonnie North
Bonnie joined WUWM in March 2006 as the Arts Producer of the locally produced weekday magazine program Lake Effect.