'The Fall Of Wisconsin' Analyzes Conservative Influence On America's Dairyland

The last eight years have represented a sea change in the Wisconsin political environment. The election of Scott Walker as governor in 2010 ushered in an era of Republican dominance at many levels, including the 2016 Presidential election. Donald Trump won Wisconsin, a result that surprised many national political observers.

The story of Wisconsin’s transformation is familiar to those who live in the state, but writer Dan Kaufman believes it also holds relevance to the rest of the country.

Kaufman is a Madison native who now lives in Brooklyn. His new book, "The Fall of Wisconsin: The Conservative Conquest of a Progressive Bastion and the Future of American Politics" looks at the impact of conservative politics on America's Dairyland.

"There was obviously the big battle of Act 10, which is probably the most significant and most defining," says Kaufman. "But there were many other things that were being done at this time to kind of, in my view, turn the state over to outside interests, not the citizens'."

Kaufman was in Milwaukee for a discussion at Boswell Book Company.