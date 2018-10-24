The BBC's James Coomarasamy Visits Wisconsin Ahead Of The Midterm Elections

As we get closer to the Nov. 6 midterm elections, all eyes are on the political races that will decide the party makeup of the U.S. Congress. Depending on what voters in states like Wisconsin do, Republicans will either continue to control both the house and senate, or the Democrats could take control of one or both.

People across the world are waiting to see what happens — and it’s the job of the BBC's James Coomarasamy to help them understand a political system they may not be familiar with. Coomarasamy is one of the presenters of the BBC World Service Newshour, which WUWM airs weekdays at 9 a.m.

Coomarasamy was in the Midwest last week to report on the state of the electorate; first, in Nebraska, and then here in Milwaukee. He had a chance to visit with us to talk about his reporting trip and explained why despite the rise in violence against them in places like Bulgaria, Yemen, and Turkey, journalists must continue to do their jobs:

"The BBC realizes, I think, that if we don't report from [the dangerous parts of the world] we're just not serving the public or our listeners," he says. "The world is a dangerous place and we do have to take some risks."