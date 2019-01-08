'It's All About Being In The Right Place At The Right Time' For Musician Grace Weber

Sometimes, you just have a suspicion a person is going to go on to big things. Almost exactly 11 years ago, Lake Effect interviewed an up-and-coming singer-songwriter who had just released her first CD. At the time, Wauwatosa-native Grace Weber was 19-years-old, a student at New York University, and half of the artistic duo of Grace and Julian.

Lake Effect's Mitch Teich and musician Grace Weber at WUWM.

Since then, Weber graduated from NYU and kept making music. In recent years, she’s worked with some accomplished musicians along the way, including Chance the Rapper — with whom she toured South America. Weber also created Grace Weber’s Music Lab, a nonprofit in Milwaukee to enhance music education opportunities for kids, with her manager Binta Niambi Brown.

Then, maybe the brightest news for Weber yet came in 2018 — a recording contract with Capitol Records, which will put out her new album this year.

With all of the excitement surrounding these new changes and opportunities, Weber says she's been reflecting and "enjoying the moment, which sounds cliché, but hey — it's the truth."

"There's no road map, there's no degree that you can get that's going to help you get a job in the industry," she notes. "It's all about being in the right place at the right time for the thing that's right for you."

Grace Weber was back home for the holidays and visited Lake Effect's Mitch Teich in the studio to talk about the changes and acceleration in her career: