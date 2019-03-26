© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Does Milwaukee Have Enough Hotels For The Democratic National Convention?

Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic Convention. But does the city have enough hotels for all the expected guests?

Since the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced it will hold its 2020 convention in Milwaukee, there have been a lot of conversations about what that means for the city. One issue that continues to raise questions is the number of available hotel rooms for delegates and everyone else that will be in town for the event.

Of the three main cities contending for the DNC convention, Milwaukee is by far the smallest. But reporter Tom Daykin says that won’t be a problem. Daykin covers commercial real estate and development for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and when asked whether or not Milwaukee has enough hotel rooms, his answer is a resounding, "hell yes." 

"Miami and Houston, yeah, they have a lot more hotels, but a lot of them are farther away, too. The real, true metric that the people visiting care about is: How long is it going to take me to get from the Fiserv Forum to where I’m staying? That’s all they care about. They don’t care number of miles, they care about time," he explains.

