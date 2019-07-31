Milwaukee Music Roundup: July 2019

We’re starting a new partnership on Lake Effect. Matt Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which he and the other co-founder, Tyler Maas, describe as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm.

Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. From EP and CD releases to new videos and uploads, Wild does his best to collect it all in a Milwaukee Music Roundup every month.

"I try to get a little bit of everything in there — from rock to hip hop to country to soul and everything in between. I don’t get it all, obviously, who could? But I try my best and every month it’s a nice thing to listen to and realize the very diverse music that’s being produced here in town," Wild says.

Since there is just so much good stuff being released in Milwaukee, each month Wild will give us a taste of the goodies that crossed his path.

Here's his Milwaukee Music Roundup for July 2019:

L’Resorts

“Baby Don’t”

"[It's] very delightful, very easy to listen to, and lyrically complex tropical pop ... a terrific melody and a perfect summer song."

Klassik

“Home”

"[Klassik] is always reinventing himself, always trying something new, always adapting ... Don't miss him anytime he's playing out."

Liar’s Trial

“I’m Too Lonesome (To Play Those Lonesome Songs)”

"Classic, no frills, good ol' 70's AM radio kind of country"

SistaStrings

“Her Name Was”

"They are classically trained ... A terrific asset of the Milwaukee music scene ... they are wonderful."

Cabin Essence

“For Your Love”

"Very lightly psychedelic ... very wistful. [This song] is lovely ... a summer song."