Milwaukee Music Roundup: GGOOLLDD, Stephen Strupp, Vinz Clortho, The Frogs

Matt Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which he and the other co-founder, Tyler Maas, describe as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians.

Here's a selection from Matt's Milwaukee Music Roundup for January 2020:

GGOOLLDD

"Welcome to My House"

“This isn’t so much upbeat, glittery, dance, electro music. This is darker, heavier synthy electro music. It’s a style they do really well, and a style they’ve been slowly evolving into over the past few years. I really like it,” Wild says.

Stephen Strupp

"The Rest of My Time"

“From a 30-track-album called The Rest Of My Time. This is very chill, very quiet acoustic music. It feels like it was recorded in his bedroom. Fans of Elliot Smith would really like that,” Wild says.

Vinz Clortho

"Like a Ghost"

“Kinda a big turn for them. Darker, moodier, synthier sound. It’s an interesting turn for them. They’re a new band so maybe just figuring out their sound as they go. I really dig this sound from them,” Wild says.

The Frogs

"1st"

“Very provocative and transgressive band both on record and onstage. Into the '90s, they became more well known for having famous fans (Eddie Vedder, Bill Corigan, Kurt Cobain). This album that’s being released in April is their long lost debut album. This is delightful. I’ve always admired The Frogs,” Wild says.