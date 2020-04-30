Milwaukee Music Roundup: Meltwater Pulse, Quinten Farr, Something To Do, Vinz Clortho

Matt Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians.

Matt is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to. We call it the Milwaukee Music Roundup, and much like last month, many of these songs were written in light of current events.

Here's a selection of Matt's Milwaukee Music Roundup:

Meltwater Pulse

"When You're In Quarantine"

“This is definitely on our lighter, funnier side of quarantine times. Some of the lyrics are ‘when you’re in quarantine there’s time to think of all your mistakes’… other lyrics like ‘when you're in quarantine you can watch your 401k die’ and I think we can all relate to that,” Wild says.

Quinten Farr

"Quarantined"

“[Quinten] describes it as ‘it’s simplistic in nature, the tune also leans into the musical embodiment of quarantine and chill.' Which you can definitely feel from this song," Wild says. "It’s a very short song, but it is very, very chill.”

Something To Do

"Stay Inside"

“When I heard that they were doing a song like this I was expecting this really jumpy, get up, pick it up-pick it up, old school ska song that they so typically do and do super well. Instead, I wouldn’t say downbeat, but definitely a slower more pensive song," Wild says.

All proceeds from this song go to X-Ray Arcade, an all-ages venue in Cudahy.

Vinz Clortho

"If It Makes You Happy"

“It’s a very slowed down, kinda dreamy shoegaze-y version of [Sheryl Crow’s If It Makes You Happy],” Wild says.