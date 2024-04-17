Why is Wisconsin a swing state? That’s the question at the heart of this podcast, which explores the state’s historical and current political climate.
Wisconsin will play an pivotal role in the 2024 presidential election. It is one of just a handful of swing states that will determine the outcome of the election, and a national spotlight will be shining on Milwaukee as it hosts the Republican National Convention.
Swing State of the Union explores Wisconsin politics, voting patterns and people, and what this says about the nation.
Learn how Wisconsin became and continues to be a deeply purple state, and why this matters.
"Swing State of the Union" is produced by WUWM, Milwaukee’s NPR, a part of the NPR Podcast Network.
The podcast is hosted and produced by Joy Powers and Sam Woods. It’s edited by Becky Mortensen and Ann-Elise Henzl with support from WUWM staff: Nadya Kelly, Michelle Maternowski, Valeria Navarro Villegas, Rob Larry and Anna Stratton.
Erin Bagatta designed the logo.
Community financial support is how WUWM makes podcasts like "Swing State of the Union" possible. Consider making your contribution today.