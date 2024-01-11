Airs Sundays 7 p.m.

The story of Alexis Patterson's disappearance started with a massive search for the little girl and sympathy for her family, but that quickly changed as her parents became suspects. Over the years, there have been conspiracy theories and false leads and cases of mistaken identity. Still, her mom has never given up hope that Alexis will come home again someday.

In Season 4 of Unsolved, we work to get to the bottom of what really happened to Alexis, what efforts were made to find her and why so many missing Black kids in America are never found.

