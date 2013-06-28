It's All Politics, June 27, 2013 Listen • 0:00

NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin discuss the landmark rulings by the Supreme Court on two same-sex marriage cases and another involving the 1965 Voting Rights Act. All those rulings came by way of narrow 5-to-4 margins. Also: Massachusetts Rep. Ed Markey's (D) special election victory. Markey's 36 years in the U.S. House is the longest anyone has served before being elected to the U.S. Senate.

