Politics & Government

IRS Hearing Turns Tables With Auditor In The Hot Seat

By Tamara Keith,
Audie Cornish
Published July 18, 2013 at 2:00 PM CDT

Congress held yet another hearing on the IRS targeting scandal Thursday. But unlike previous hearings, where the IRS took the brunt of the tough questions for flagging conservative groups, Thursday's hearing saw the auditor whose report sparked the whole proceedings get equally tough questions from Democrats. They accuse him of neglecting to point out that liberal groups received similar scrutiny. Audie Cornish gets the latest from NPR's Tamara Keith.

Tamara Keith
Audie Cornish
