Reid Requests Talkative Senators 'Shut Up'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Now to a group that was not in a mood to comply.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

You know how school kids can get as summer break is getting closer: a little rowdy.

MONTAGNE: Not how you'd normally describe the U.S. Senate, which is widely considered the more genteel congressional body. But tempers flared yesterday when Senators Patty Murray and Susan Collins had the floor and were trying to talk about transportation spending, but were being not just ignored, but drowned out by talkative colleagues.

GREENE: And this is when Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid finally got up from his seat and resorted to the king of all schoolyard comebacks.

(SOUNDBITE OF SENATE HEARING)

MONTAGNE: Today is the last day before the 113th Congress goes on its summer recess. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.