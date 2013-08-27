Community Service For Former Bachmann Aide Accused Of Theft

A one-time aide in the Washington office of Minnesota Republican Rep. Michele Bachmann "will have a theft charge against him dropped if he completes 32 hours of community service over several months," The Associated Press writes.

The Hill adds that Javier Sanchez "reached a deferred prosecution with the government after pleading not guilty to the misdemeanor theft charge last month. As part of the deal, Sanchez agreed to complete the community service by Dec. 19."

From Minneapolis, the Star Tribune reminds readers that "U.S. Capitol Police said a hidden camera caught a man stealing a total of $200 from two envelopes in Bachmann's office [on] June 14. Officers arrested Sanchez in connection with the theft in July after another staffer identified him as the man in the videos."

Sanchez, 37, pleaded not guilty and says the agreement announced Monday does not include any admission.

Back in July, we posted about the case and attached a copy of the criminal complaint against Sanchez.

Bachmann, who made a bid for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2012 campaign cycle, has announced she won't seek re-election to Congress in 2014.

