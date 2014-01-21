© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Sen. Vitter Will Run For Governor In Louisiana

By Mark Memmott
Published January 21, 2014 at 11:15 AM CST
Sen. David Vitter, R-La.
Sen. David Vitter, R-La.

Louisiana Sen. David Vitter, who easily won re-election in 2010 after seeing his career put in jeopardy by a prostitution scandal just three years before, that he will run for governor in his state in 2015.

He tweets that "after much thought, prayer, and discussion with Wendy and our kids, I've decided to run for Governor of #Louisiana in 2015."

As The Hill says, Vitter's plan had been "the biggest open secret in Bayou State politics."

The Republican senator does not have to give up his seat while seeking the governor's mansion. "Should he lose," The Hill adds, Vitter could then "decide whether to seek re-election" to the Senate in 2016.

Louisiana's current governor, Republican Bobby Jindal, is prevented by term limits from seeking a third consecutive four-year term.

In 2007, as CBS News writes, Vitter's telephone number showed up in the records of the so-called D.C. Madam. He apologized for his "serious sin."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott