Activist Sandra Fluke Passes On Congressional Run

Count Sandra Fluke out — at least on a national level, for now.

After suggesting that she was gearing up for a possible congressional campaign, the women's rights activist and lawyer has announced she won't be entering the race for California Rep. Henry Waxman's soon-to-be-available seat after all.

Instead, Fluke says she's pursuing a different route: She plans to run for the state Senate spot currently held by Ted Lieu.

Lieu is running for Waxman's job, as is former City Controller Wendy Greuel, a finalist in last year's Los Angeles mayoral race.

"While I strongly considered offering my candidacy for Congress, I feel there is a better way for me to advance the causes that are important to our community," Fluke told the Los Angeles Times late Tuesday night and later confirmed on her Facebook page.

Fluke had filed with the California Democratic Party on Tuesday to seek its support in a run for Waxman's seat. Abigail Gardner, a spokeswoman for Fluke, said that although Fluke was "strongly considering" running for Congress, she was keeping her options open.

The activist was thrust into the national spotlight in 2012, when conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh called her a "slut" and a "prostitute" on air after the then-Georgetown law student testified at a congressional hearing in favor of contraception coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

