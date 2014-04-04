Senate Committee Votes To Declassify CIA Interrogations Report

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

The Senate intelligence committee voted yesterday in favor of declassifying a huge report that's been kept under wraps for nearly a year and a half. It's the so-called torture report on the interrogation and secret detention program carried out by the CIA following the 9/11 attacks. NPR's David Welna reports.

DAVID WELNA, BYLINE: Only a 450-page summary of the report and its 20 findings would actually be declassified. New Mexico Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich predicts a big impact.

SENATOR MARTIN HEINRICH: When people see the content when it's declassified, I think people will be shocked at what's inside.

WELNA: Georgia Republican Saxby Chambliss voted to release the report, but defends the CIA's actions.

SENATOR SAXBY CHAMBLISS: There is absolutely concrete evidence that has been gleaned from the individuals who were interrogated in this program.

WELNA: Panel members want the declassification done within a month, though it could take longer. David Welna, NPR News, the Capitol.