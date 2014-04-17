© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Chelsea Clinton Says She's Pregnant

By Scott Neuman
Published April 17, 2014 at 4:07 PM CDT
Chelsea Clinton co-hosts "Girls: A No Ceilings Conversation," in New York on Thursday. Clinton chose the venue to announce that she and her husband are expecting their first child.
Chelsea Clinton co-hosts "Girls: A No Ceilings Conversation," in New York on Thursday. Clinton chose the venue to announce that she and her husband are expecting their first child.

Chelsea Clinton announced Thursday that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky are expecting their first child, also a first grandchild for former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Mark and I are very excited that we have our first child arriving later this year," Chelsea Clinton, who is 34, said at a New York event while sitting on a stage with her mother, according to The Associated Press.

Hillary Clinton said she's "really excited" about becoming a grandmother.

Chelsea is vice chairman of the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Foundation. She made the announcement at the end of an event on empowering young women, the AP says.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman