Obama Called On Congress In His Speech. How Is It Answering?

President Obama said Wednesday in a prime-time speech to the nation that America would lead a broad coalition to "take out" the extremist group known as Islamic State. According to the president, he already has the authority to act.

"My administration has also secured bipartisan support for this approach here at home. I have the authority to address the threat from ISIL. But I believe we are strongest as a nation when the President and Congress work together. So I welcome congressional support for this effort in order to show the world that Americans are united in confronting this danger," the president said.

But that support may be difficult to come by. Members of Congress are weighing in on his speech on Twitter and other platforms, with mixed reactions.

Here's some of what they're saying:

