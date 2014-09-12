Discovery Channel Finds A New Way To Cover Politics

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Discovery Channel found a new way to cover politics. The new reality series "Rival Survival" sends two Senators to a desert island. Republican Jeff Flake of Arizona and Democrat Martin Heinrich of New Mexico must work together to spear fish, build shelter and find water. Now, the show hasn't actually started, so we don't know yet if either man will broadcast attack ads or threaten to default on the national debt if he doesn't get his way at all times. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.