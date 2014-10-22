Another Man Jumps White House Fence, But Is Stopped On The Lawn

A month after a man armed with a knife leapt the White House fence and got deep into the first floor of the building, another man made a run across the North Lawn Wednesday night.

His unannounced visit ended much sooner. NPR's Tamara Keith reports via Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan that security dogs — which weren't deployed Sept. 19 when Omar Gonzalez trespassed — brought him down while he was still on the lawn. The apprehended man is being transported to a hospital for evaluation, Donovan said in a release.

The earlier intrusion resulted in the Oct. 1 resignation of Secret Service Director Julia Pierson, who herself had only been on the job since 2013, when she replaced the retiring director following a scandal involving agents and prostitutes in Colombia.

Update at 10:10 p.m. ET: In an updated release, Donovan identified the arrested man as Dominic Adesanya, a 23-year-old from Bel Air, Md., northeast of Baltimore. The Secret Service spokesman also said two of the agency's dogs were taken to a veterinarian "for injuries sustained during the incident."

