Incumbents Who Lost Seats Tonight

Updated at 12:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 6.

We've compiled a list of the incumbent candidates in the House, Senate and governors races that lost seats tonight. We will update this list throughout the night as the calls come in.

House Republican Incumbents Who Lost (3)

Steve Southerland (R-Fla.)

Vance McAllister (R-La.) (failed to make run-off)

Lee Terry (R-Neb.)

House Democratic Incumbents Who Lost (10)

Joe Garcia (D-Fla.)

John Barrow (D-Ga.)

Bill Enyart (D-Ill.)

Brad Schneider (D-Ill.)

Steven Horsford (D-Nev.)

Carol Shea-Porter (D-N.H.)

Tim Bishop (D-N.Y.)

Dan Maffei (D-N.Y.)

Pete Gallego (D-Texas)

Nick Rahall (D-W.Va.)

Senate Republican Incumbents Who Lost (0)

Senate Democratic Incumbents Who Lost (3)

Mark Pryor (D-Ark.)

Mark Udall (D-Colo.)

Kay Hagan (D-N.C.)

Governors Who Lost (1D, 1R)

Tom Corbett (R-Pa.)

Pat Quinn (D-Ill.)

