© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Immigration Awkwardness Could Cloud Obama's Meeting With Governors

By Scott Horsley
Published December 5, 2014 at 3:14 PM CST

President Obama is expected to talk about the economy with several governors-elect at the White House, even as one of them spearheads a legal challenge against his executive actions on immigration.

Editor's Note:A quote in the transcript for this story has been incorrectly attributed, and the quote has some extraneous words. Governor-elect Greg Abbott said the following: "That's not prosecutorial discretion. That is a rewriting of the law that Congress wrote."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley