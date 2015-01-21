Obama's Speech Included Historic Words

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

President Obama made some history last night and caused quite a buzz online when he used some new words in his state of the union address.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

According to observers, it was the first time a president used the words lesbian, transgender and bisexual in a state of the union speech.

GREENE: And another first came when he mentioned Instagram, the popular image-sharing social network.

MONTAGNE: But perhaps nothing set off social media more than this...

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: I have no more campaigns to run.

(APPLAUSE)

OBAMA: My only agenda...

GREENE: Those cheers are from Republicans.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

OBAMA: I know 'cause I won both of them.

(APPLAUSE)

And that round of applause of course came from Democrats. Even as the president was talking about rising above politics, just a little bit of political gloating from both sides of the aisle.