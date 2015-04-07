Hillary Whiskey Glasses? The Campaign Shops Are Open

When Sen. Rand Paul announced his bid for the White House on Tuesday morning on his website, it came complete with swag fit for a presidential campaign.

"Political fashion is boring. Rand fashion is cool," the website reads, accompanied by a photo of Paul in sunglasses. Available on his site: an eye chart (he's an ophthalmologist) spelling out "Dr. Rand Paul for President," a woven blanket depicting Paul and copies of the Constitution signed by Paul. That last one will cost you a weighty $1,000.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who announced his candidacy two weeks ago, hasn't quite gotten aboard the swag train. A spokeswoman told the New York Times that the Cruz campaign hopes to open its online store soon.

Of course, the Democratic side doesn't have any major declared candidates yet, but the Ready for Hillary PAC has a stocked shop.

And the fashion isn't stopping with the candidates — the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee are all in, too.

Here's some of the most creative swag we've seen so far:

