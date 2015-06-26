New Volley In Trump Vs. Univision Fight

The spat between Donald Trump and Univision has taken another twist. Trump has told the cable channel to stop work on a gate between a golf resort he owns in Miami and adjacent Univision property, and in so many words, to "get off his lawn."

Although it's not clear that any work has begun on such a gate, Univision has told it's employees to stay away from the resort, according to the Miami Herald:

"Dear Randy," Trump, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, wrote Friday to Univision Chief Executive Randy Falco. "Please be advised that under no circumstances is any officer or representative of Univision allowed to use Trump National Doral, Miami — its golf courses or any of its facilities."

No biggie, as far as Univision corporate is concerned: The company had already directed its workers Thursday to steer clear of Trump's real estate. Employees "should not stay at Trump properties while on company business or hold events/activities there," the company advised."

Just to recap, officials at Univision, the nations largest Spanish language network, were angered by Trump's calling Mexicans "rapists" during in his presidential campaign announcement. The channel then broke off its deal to air the Miss USA Pageant, which Trump partially owns.

"In the days following the speech, Hispanic leaders and commentators excoriated Trump. Jorge Ramos, Univision's news anchor, said Trump had become 'the Hispanic community's most hated man.'

Now, Univision has backed up Ramos' comments with action. The network announced it is ending its relationship with Trump and the Miss Universe Pageant, which he co-owns. It is an announcement that likely comes with a cost. Univision just signed a five-year deal with the pageant in January. The Los Angeles Times reports Univision has already paid $2.5 million for this year's pageant rights — rights the company now says it will not exercise."

Trump also posted a handwritten letter from Ramos, who had asked Trump for an interview, that included the anchor's cellphone number.

According to the resort's website, Trump purchased Doral in 2012 "and The Trump family invested $250 million to restore the iconic resort to its former grandeur. "

