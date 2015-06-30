Jeb Bush To Release 33 Years Of Tax Returns

Jeb Bush will release 33 years of tax returns later this afternoon, a Bush campaign aide confirms to NPR.

"This is more than any presidential candidate in the history of the United States," Bush spokeswoman Allie Brandenburger wrote in an email. "This display of transparency is consistent with the high level of disclosure he has practiced during his life in public office."

That line is clearly intended to draw a contrast with Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, who has been ensconced in controversy because of her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

Bush's release also comes on the day when the first round of some of Clinton's emails are scheduled to be released after a federal judge ordered the government to release them on a monthly, rolling basis every month until Jan. 29, 2016.

The release also comes on the same day as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's presidential announcement. Christie was once thought of as a strong challenger to Bush for the nomination. They would contend for similar voters, especially in the early primary state of New Hampshire.

This would be the most tax returns released in history by a presidential candidate. The current record is held by Bob Dole, the Republican 1996 presidential nominee. He released 30 years. John Kerry released 20 years' worth in 2004 when he was the Democratic nominee for president.

The release is also more than either his father, George H.W., or his brother, George W., released. George H.W. Bush released 14 years of returns in 1988. George W. released nine in 2000.

President Obama released seven years in 2008. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee, released just one year and an estimate; John McCain, the 2008 GOP nominee, released two years.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.