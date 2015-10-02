Oregon Shooting Dredges Conversation On Guns Back To Surface

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

We continue to follow the news from Roseburg, Ore. That's where a gunman killed nine people at Umpqua Community College yesterday. An additional nine are now confirmed wounded. The shooter, 26-year-old Chris Harper-Mercer, was also killed.

Thirteen guns have been recovered, all purchased legally, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Seven were found at the suspect's home. There were six weapons at the college, along with a flak jacket. Speaking from Roseburg today, Oregon Governor Kate Brown had this to say.

KATE BROWN: There is no single solution that will prevent every shooting, but we must and we will do better to prevent these types of senseless violence. This is a conversation that we will have, but today is not the day.

SIEGEL: President Obama, speaking at the White House this afternoon is ready to have that conversation today.

BARACK OBAMA: Here's what you have to do. You have to make sure that it - that anybody who you are voting for is on the right side of this issue. And if they're not - even if they're great on other stuff, for a couple of election cycles you've got to vote against them and let them know precisely why you're voting against them.

The president's comments echo his statement from the White House briefing room last night.