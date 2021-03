The Debate Clock: Which Issues Got The Most Time

Republicans criticized CNBC moderators during and after the last debate for not asking "substantive"-enough questions. With that in mind, NPR tracked the topics raised by moderators Tuesday in the Fox Business Network debate — and the length of time spent on each issue. (This does not include how candidates deviated from the topic at hand.)

Here's how many minutes were spent on the following issues:

Taxes/Deficit/Budget/Debt: 26:16



Which candidates talked about it?Cruz, Carson, Paul, Bush, Rubio, Fiorina, Trump, Kasich

National Security/Foreign Policy: 18:04

Which candidates talked about it? Carson, Bush, Trump, Fiorina, Paul, Rubio, Kasich

Bank Bailouts: 14:38



Which candidates talked about it?

Bush, Carson, Rubio, Kasich, Cruz, Fiorina

Politics (Hillary Clinton, Carson's bio, etc.): 9:52



Which candidates talked about it?Rubio, Fiorina, Carson, Cruz

Immigration: 6:10



Which candidates talked about it?Trump, Kasich, Bush

Medicare: 4:39



Which candidates talked about it?Cruz

Trade: 4:34

Which candidates talked about it?Trump, Paul

Obamacare: 4:10



Which candidates talked about it?Fiorina

Economy: 4:07



Which candidates talked about it?Bush, Rubio

Minimum Wage: 3:39



Which candidates talked about it?Trump, Carson

Energy: 3:08

Which candidates talked about it? Paul, Bush

Income Inequality: 1:58

Which candidates talked about it?Paul

