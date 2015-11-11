Donald Trump Addresses Politics and Eggs Breakfast In New Hampshire

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: And I'm Tamara Keith in Manchester, N.H., where there are quite a few people wearing make America great again hats in this hotel ballroom. Donald Trump is here to address the Politics and Eggs breakfast.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Please give a warm New Hampshire welcome to Donald Trump.

DEE SNIDER: (Singing) We've got a right to...

KEITH: Politics and Eggs is a New Hampshire political institution. Sometimes 60 or 80 people show up to hear a presidential candidate speak. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton held the previous crowd record with 400. Today, the crowd was huge. Trump drew 600 people, many of whom rose to their feet to snap photos on their phones as he took the stage.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: I'm so honored that this is your record crowd. Any time we can break records, we all like it. We all have those big egos, a lot of the people I know in this room.

KEITH: Trump said he only got an hour and a half of sleep last night flying from the debate from Wisconsin to New Hampshire, but he was anything but low energy, brining the Trump show everyone came to see, complete with is own brand of humor.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I wish we could call - can we call the election for tomorrow? You know, in some countries, the prime ministers, you know, if he's popular at the time, he says, we are calling for our election on Tuesday. I love that. Maybe we can change the law so we can do that.

KEITH: Trump took questions from the audience and and talked about building a wall on the Mexico border, bringing jobs back to America and negotiating better trade deals, the trademarks of his campaign. And that is exactly what Jeff Brissette from Dover, N.H., wanted to hear.

JEFF BRISSETTE: Let's get this done. Our country's in a really bad way, and we need to fix it. And I think he's the guy that can do that.

KEITH: Like so many Trump supporters, Brissette feels like America just isn't great anymore, but it could be great again with the right president. Tamara Keith, NPR News, Manchester, N.H.