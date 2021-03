Composer Todd Hahn says at the peak of a campaign season he scores as many as 18 ads a day. Over the course of his career, he figures he's done nearly 15,000. NPR introduces us to him in the latest installment of "Snapshots 2016" — a series of audio portraits of people we're meeting on the campaign trail.

