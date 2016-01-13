Politics Podcast: Obama's Humblebrag, Regret And The Nastiness Of Politics

This week on the NPR Politics Podcast, the team dissects President Obama's final State of the Union address. Was the president responding directly to some of the rhetoric on the campaign trail? Congressional reporter Susan Davis analyzes how the speech played with both Democrats and Republicans.

NPR's politics team also discusses the Republican address that followed the State of the Union address, delivered by GOP rising star Nikki Haley, the governor of South Carolina.

On the podcast:

National political correspondent Mara Liasson

Congressional reporter Susan Davis

Campaign reporter Sam Sanders

