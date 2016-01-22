© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Politics Podcast: Hot Peppers, Attack Ads And The Return Of Sarah Palin

By NPR Staff
Published January 22, 2016 at 3:18 PM CST
Presidential candidate Ted Cruz campaigning in Milford, N.H.
Sarah McCammon / NPR
Presidential candidate Ted Cruz campaigning in Milford, N.H.
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin endorses Republican Donald Trump for president in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday.
Mary Altaffer / AP
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin endorses Republican Donald Trump for president in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday.

With about a week left until the Iowa caucuses, the NPR Politics Podcast team discusses the emerging rifts between GOP candidates and the return of a certain Alaskan politician — and her endorsement of Donald Trump.

Special guest Ari Shapiro, host of All Things Considered, joins the podcast this week. He shares some nuggets from his interview with Hillary Clinton, including how she's talking about Bernie Sanders and her surprising go-to snack on the campaign trail.

On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

  • Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

  • All Things Considered Host Ari Shapiro

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

