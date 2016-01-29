© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Politics Podcast: Knocking On Doors With Bernie, And Negative Snapchat

By NPR Staff
Published January 29, 2016 at 3:42 PM CST

With the Iowa caucuses just days away, the NPR Politics Podcast team is joined by special guest Clay Masters, the host of Morning Edition on Iowa Public Radio. Clay, who's covering the presidential campaign, talks about his experience knocking on doors with both the Clinton and Sanders campaigns.

The team also looks at big moments from the latest, Trump-less, Republican debate and gets into the latest evolution of social media in politics — the negative Snapchat filter.

Also, the results of our call for your best "2 Corinthians walk into a bar..." jokes.

On the podcast:

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

  • White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

  • Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

  • Host Clay Masters, of Iowa Public Radio's Morning Edition

