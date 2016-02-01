© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Martin O'Malley Ends Presidential Bid

By Jessica Taylor
Published February 1, 2016 at 9:27 PM CST
Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley is suspending his campaign for president.
After a disappointing performance in Iowa, Martin O'Malley is suspending his presidential campaign.

Sources close to the former Maryland governor confirmed the news to NPR and say he will speak soon in Des Moines. Despite campaigning heavily in the Hawkeye State, O'Malley barely registered on Monday night. In many caucuses, he failed to achieve viability — or at least 15 percent at a caucus site — and his supporters were forced to shift their support to either former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Jessica Taylor
