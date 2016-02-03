© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Politics Podcast: Tossing Coins In Iowa And Ted Cruz's Win

By NPR Staff
Published February 3, 2016 at 9:38 AM CST

The NPR Politics Podcast team has a lot to discuss in the wake of the Iowa caucuses. It was a record-breaking night, with more than 180,000 people, and 22,000 young people, participating in the Republican caucuses. Ted Cruz walked away victorious while Donald Trump claimed second place and Marco Rubio finished a strong third.

The team explains the complex process the Democrats faced in the caucuses and why some precincts had to use a coin toss to designate a delegate for either Clinton or Sanders — and why it didn't make much of a difference.

On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

  • Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

  • National Political Correspondent Don Gonyea

  • Congressional Reporter Ailsa Chang

