© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Politics Podcast: Liar Liar Pants On Fire and Jeb's Gun

By NPR Staff
Published February 18, 2016 at 6:05 PM CST
Politics Podcast: Liar Liar Pants On Fire and Jeb's Gun

The NPR Politics Podcast team has its weekly roundup a day early as it looks ahead to the upcoming Republican primary in South Carolina, the Democratic caucuses in Nevada, and all the political attacks that accompany them.

The team also takes a listener question and, as always, they end the show with their personal political obsessions of the week.

On the podcast:

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

  • White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Politics & Government
    NPR Staff
    See stories by NPR Staff