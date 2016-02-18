Politics Podcast: Liar Liar Pants On Fire and Jeb's Gun Listen • 38:09

The NPR Politics Podcast team has its weekly roundup a day early as it looks ahead to the upcoming Republican primary in South Carolina, the Democratic caucuses in Nevada, and all the political attacks that accompany them.

The team also takes a listener question and, as always, they end the show with their personal political obsessions of the week.

On the podcast:

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.