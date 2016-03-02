Elections 2016: Democratic And Republican Delegate Tracker

The name of the game is delegates in presidential politics. The race for them is on in the 2016 primary elections. Here's how each candidate has done so far and what's at stake in each state.

Delegate numbers shown are maintained by the AP and provided via an automatic feed. Because some counts are unofficial or, in the case of superdelegates, are based on surveys and public endorsements, numbers shown here may differ from what is reported elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.