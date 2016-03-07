Politics Podcast: Why Doesn't Anybody Want To Be Establishment? Listen • 23:13

The NPR Politics team returns with a quick take about a word that seems to be on everyone's mind, both Democrats and Republicans alike: establishment. The team discusses what the establishment really means and why people are so reluctant to say they are a part of it.

The team also talks debates, the contests coming up this week, and Madonna (yes, really).

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Digital Political Reporter Danielle Kurtzleben

Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

