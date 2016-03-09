© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

The 8th Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And 4 Videos)

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 9, 2016 at 10:25 PM CST
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton stand together before the start of the Univision-<em>Washington Post</em> debate at Miami Dade College in Miami on Wednesday.
In Miami and on Univision, the eighth Democratic debate focused heavily on issues important to Latinos. It meant Sanders and Clinton parted ways with Obama, promising to end deportations. Clinton was asked some tough questions, including whether she would suspend her campaign if she was indicted over her email issue. "It's not going to happen," Clinton said. "I'm not even answering that question." Sanders was faced with a video in which he praised Fidel Castro. He said despite all the bad, Cuba did make strides in health and education. The two sparred again on her Wall Street speeches. The highlights:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the eighth Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Wednesday night. The politics teamhas wall-to-wall coverage.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
