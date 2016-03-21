Obama And Castro Share An Awkward Handshake In Cuba After Historic Meeting
In the moments after the end of a historic press conference held by President Obama and President Castro in Havana, Cuba, what began as a regular handshake morphed into ... something else. The Cuban leader raised Obama's limp arm above his head and held it there for a few seconds.
The move most closely resembled a wrestling referee announcing the winner of a wrestling match. Only way more awkward.
