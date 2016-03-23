Listen To 5 Interviews From NPR's Western Tuesday Special

Presidential front-runners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton won in Arizona's primaries on Western Tuesday. In Utah, Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz claimed victories. Sanders also won in Idaho. (Catch up on results here.)

NPR spoke with campaign surrogates and political leaders throughout the night.

They reacted to the number of delegates up for grabs in Arizona — more than Utah and Idaho combined — and Trump's controversial proposals on immigration, including the wall he wants built on America's southern border.

Didn't follow along live? Catch up with those interviews below.

A Presidential Temperament

Former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt. He has endorsed Gov. John Kasich:

"I think temperament is an issue, not just in Utah but in other places. I think it's also likely that Trump has made this a campaign about attitude, but over time attitude fades and aptitude picks up momentum. I think Trump's going to have to change and demonstrate a capacity for presidential temperament and attitude. And that's a task he needs to undertake. And I think that's demonstrated in the West."

Listen to Mike Leavitt's full interview below:

A Tough Primary

Xochitl Hinojosa, director of coalitions press for Hillary Clinton's campaign:

"We've always known this was going to be tough; we knew this was going to be a tough primary. Secretary Clinton did well in Iowa and Nevada which were both caucus states but it is true that the caucus states tend to favor [Sen. Sanders]. But again she has a large delegate lead right now."

Listen to Xochitl Hinojosa's full interview below:

Going Outside of The Establishment

Arizona Treasurer Jeff DeWit, who supports Donald Trump:

"Donald Trump is somebody to get things done. Donald Trump is not a lip-service politician like we see so often in politics. That's why we're going outside of the establishment and outside of the political world. To get somebody in office that actually has a track record of getting things done. You look at them and say maybe he doesn't talk as smooth as a long time lawyer and politician like a Ted Cruz or a Rubio or something like that. But what have they done in their lives, they've done nothing but be a lawyer and politician."

Listen to Jeff DeWit's full interview below:

Coming Back from a Deficit

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva. He has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders:

"It was a campaign in which began from a significant deficit and we're trying to make it up. I think at the end of the day, we will have been competitive ... A victory would have been good, but the fact we did well in a state that Hillary beat Barack Obama in 2008 ... there was a name cache here that was difficult to uproot, but Bernie did well."

Listen to Raul Grijalva's full interview below:

Excitement in Utah leads to long caucus lines

Phill Wright, Vice Chair of the Utah Republican Party:

"We've had overwhelming response to this. This the first time Utah has had a lot of presidential candidates campaign at the same time. So I think It created quite a bit of energy and excitement to really get people out to their caucus."

Listen to Phill Wright's full interview below:

