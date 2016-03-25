Politics Podcast: A Tango In Argentina and Trump's Tricked-Out 757

The NPR Politics team is back to talk about the big political news of the week, including mile-long lines at the polls in Arizona and Idaho, President Obama's historic trip to Cuba and the terror attacks in Brussels.

On a lighter note, the team discusses the inside of Donald Trump's personal 757 and whether or not he'd have to trade it in for Air Force One if he wins the presidency.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Campaign Reporter Tamara Keith

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

White House Correspondent Scott Horsley

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.