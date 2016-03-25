© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Politics Podcast: A Tango In Argentina and Trump's Tricked-Out 757

By NPR Staff
Published March 25, 2016 at 11:00 AM CDT
President Barack Obama dances the tango during the State Dinner in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The NPR Politics team is back to talk about the big political news of the week, including mile-long lines at the polls in Arizona and Idaho, President Obama's historic trip to Cuba and the terror attacks in Brussels.

On a lighter note, the team discusses the inside of Donald Trump's personal 757 and whether or not he'd have to trade it in for Air Force One if he wins the presidency.

On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Campaign Reporter Tamara Keith

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

  • White House Correspondent Scott Horsley

