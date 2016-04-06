Cruz Declines Cheesehead Hat But Still Wins Wis. Primary

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. As it turns out, refusing to wear one of Wisconsin's classic cheese hats earlier this week did not hurt Ted Cruz. He handily won the state's Republican primary despite that potential gaffe in rejecting the famous foam cheese wedge. Cruz's sweep in Wisconsin might owe something to the way he fended off the cheese hat, saying, I would not presume to intrude on the elegance with which the people of Wisconsin wear those hats. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.