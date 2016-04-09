Politics Podcast: Eyeing New York, And Wine Ice Cream Inspired By Hillary Clinton

The NPR Politics team is back with its weekly roundup of political news. The team explains the state of the primary race as it moves to New York, following wins in Wisconsin for Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz.

The team also discusses why the gloves are coming off in the Democratic race and partakes in some taste testing of wine ice cream that was inspired by Hillary Clinton.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

Digital Political Reporter Danielle Kurtzleben

