The 9th Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And 3 Videos)

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 14, 2016 at 10:47 PM CDT
Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton during the CNN Democratic Presidential Primary Debate at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Thursday.
In substance, the ninth Democratic debate was essentially a recap of previous ones. In style, it was new — sharp and contentious, as Clinton and Sanders clashed on guns, Wall Street, minimum wage and "judgment." Clinton hit Sanders hard for being long on ideals but short on practicality. "It's easy to diagnose the problem," she said. "It's harder to do something about the problem." Sanders attacked Clinton for proposing incremental policies. "Incrementalism and those little steps are not enough," he said. Clinton apologized for the consequences of the 1994 crime bill. Sanders called for a tougher stance on Israel. The highlights:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the ninth Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Thursday night. The politics teamhas wall-to-wall coverage.

