Politics Podcast: She's Got Hot Sauce In Her Bag (Swag)

This week, the NPR Politics team discusses Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's big wins in the New York primary and looks ahead to next Tuesday, when five states hold primaries and more than 500 delegates are at stake.

Also on the podcast, a rant from Elizabeth Warren about Ted Cruz and whether or not 1,237 really is the magic number for winning the Republican nomination.

On the podcast:

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

