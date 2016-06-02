© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Generation Politics: 65-Year-Olds Share Experiences That Shaped Their Views

Published June 2, 2016 at 3:28 PM CDT

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks to a group of 65-year-old voters as part of a radio series where he explores the generational differences between how 25, 45 and 65-year-olds think about politics. He finds that this group of 65-year-olds were born into a structured world, which, for many, resembled The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. But later, their outlook was rocked by a series of assassinations of political figures, anti-war and civil rights protests.

